Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys New Stake in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RAL. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ralliant by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Ralliant by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralliant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralliant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000.

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Ralliant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RAL opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68. Ralliant Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $57.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average is $46.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ralliant Announces Dividend

Ralliant ( NYSE:RAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $554.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.04 million. Ralliant’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ralliant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.520 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.420 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Ralliant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ralliant from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research lowered Ralliant from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ralliant from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ralliant from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Ralliant from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ralliant

Insider Activity

In other Ralliant news, Director Kate Mitchell acquired 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $99,828.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,299.28. The trade was a 38.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Karen M. Bick sold 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $117,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 42,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,318. The trade was a 5.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 8,145 shares of company stock worth $332,233 in the last three months.

About Ralliant

(Free Report)

Ralliant, Inc (NYSE: RAL) is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient’s own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company’s core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

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