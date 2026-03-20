New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires Shares of 39,700 TransUnion $TRU

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 1,318.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter worth $34,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in TransUnion by 333.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 189.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period.

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Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 4,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $314,663.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,044.31. This trade represents a 9.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $39,395.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,612.75. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $616,944 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $107.00 target price on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.54.

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TransUnion Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of TRU opened at $71.68 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $65.24 and a 1-year high of $99.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.20 and a 200 day moving average of $81.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. TransUnion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.71 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 21.55%.

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company’s offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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