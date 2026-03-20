New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $27.09 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 0.8% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $27,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 18.4% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.8% in the second quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Phase 3 “TRANSCEND?T2D?1” topline: retatrutide (triple agonist) produced big A1C drops (?1.7–2.0%) and ~16.8% weight loss at 40 weeks, with no plateau — a potential blockbuster next?generation obesity/diabetes drug that could extend Lilly’s leadership and revenue runway. Lilly PR Newswire: Retatrutide Results

Phase 3 “TRANSCEND?T2D?1” topline: retatrutide (triple agonist) produced big A1C drops (?1.7–2.0%) and ~16.8% weight loss at 40 weeks, with no plateau — a potential blockbuster next?generation obesity/diabetes drug that could extend Lilly’s leadership and revenue runway. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline breadth: Lilly launched a master IBD study and is advancing mirikizumab delivery and oral ulcerative colitis candidates — diversification beyond GLP?1s that supports multiple future revenue streams. TipRanks: Master IBD Study

Pipeline breadth: Lilly launched a master IBD study and is advancing mirikizumab delivery and oral ulcerative colitis candidates — diversification beyond GLP?1s that supports multiple future revenue streams. Positive Sentiment: Capacity & manufacturing investment: Lilly is spending heavily to expand and modernize production (major plant plans and ~$1.8B+/upcoming $3.5B campus reports), reducing future supply risk for high-demand obesity/diabetes drugs. IBJ: Lilly Manufacturing Investment

Capacity & manufacturing investment: Lilly is spending heavily to expand and modernize production (major plant plans and ~$1.8B+/upcoming $3.5B campus reports), reducing future supply risk for high-demand obesity/diabetes drugs. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage and patient data (Forbes/Benzinga/CNBC) reiterate strong weight?loss and glycemic results for retatrutide — helpful for commercial narrative but largely a confirmation of the PR-driven catalyst already priced in by some investors. Forbes: Patient Results

Additional coverage and patient data (Forbes/Benzinga/CNBC) reiterate strong weight?loss and glycemic results for retatrutide — helpful for commercial narrative but largely a confirmation of the PR-driven catalyst already priced in by some investors. Neutral Sentiment: Reported insider/congressional buying is noted by media (visibility signal) but is not a reliable near?term catalyst for price direction. MarketBeat: Congressional Trades

Reported insider/congressional buying is noted by media (visibility signal) but is not a reliable near?term catalyst for price direction. Negative Sentiment: HSBC downgrade to “Reduce” (PT cut to ~$850) flagged persistent U.S. pricing pressure, rising competition and compounded tirzepatide risks — the downgrade has driven analyst-led selling and is the main immediate negative driver. Yahoo Finance: HSBC Downgrade

HSBC downgrade to “Reduce” (PT cut to ~$850) flagged persistent U.S. pricing pressure, rising competition and compounded tirzepatide risks — the downgrade has driven analyst-led selling and is the main immediate negative driver. Negative Sentiment: Competitive risk: Novo Nordisk won FDA clearance for a higher?dose Wegovy (7.2 mg) with strong weight?loss data and an April launch planned — intensifying head?to?head competition in the obesity market that could pressure pricing and share. Blockonomi: Novo Nordisk Higher Dose Wegovy

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE LLY opened at $916.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $866.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,026.34 and its 200-day moving average is $954.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,285.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial set a $1,286.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Freedom Capital raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,313.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,221.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.