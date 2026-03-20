Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Stock Position Decreased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,688 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $11,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 336,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,197,000 after purchasing an additional 30,396 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 25,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $2,193,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 79,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,006,722.72. This trade represents a 23.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ellen R. Patterson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total transaction of $5,244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 169,496 shares in the company, valued at $14,813,950.40. This represents a 26.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,050,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $76.30 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $58.42 and a 1-year high of $97.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.15 and its 200-day moving average is $86.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.63 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.71%.

Trending Headlines about Wells Fargo & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst pieces highlighting Wells Fargo’s dividend and income profile may attract income-focused buyers and support the share price. Read More.

Analyst pieces highlighting Wells Fargo’s dividend and income profile may attract income-focused buyers and support the share price. Read More. Positive Sentiment: A STOCK Act disclosure shows Senator Mitch McConnell purchased WFC shares — a public insider/political buy that can be read as a mild positive signal for sentiment, though size/details weren’t provided. Read More.

A STOCK Act disclosure shows Senator Mitch McConnell purchased WFC shares — a public insider/political buy that can be read as a mild positive signal for sentiment, though size/details weren’t provided. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo launched a national housing-affordability challenge (PR/CSR initiative) that can boost reputation and community engagement — positive for franchise value but with limited near-term P&L impact. Read More.

Wells Fargo launched a national housing-affordability challenge (PR/CSR initiative) that can boost reputation and community engagement — positive for franchise value but with limited near-term P&L impact. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo designated a new series of preferred stock (Series GG). This is a capital-management move — watch terms for yield/call features; immediate impact on common shares is unclear. Read More.

Wells Fargo designated a new series of preferred stock (Series GG). This is a capital-management move — watch terms for yield/call features; immediate impact on common shares is unclear. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo initiated coverage of SoFi at Equal Weight (valuation and loan-sale risk cited); the coverage pressured SoFi shares but is mainly a fintech/coverage item rather than direct WFC fundamentals. Read More.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage of SoFi at Equal Weight (valuation and loan-sale risk cited); the coverage pressured SoFi shares but is mainly a fintech/coverage item rather than direct WFC fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Additional articles note that WFC is a trending ticker and coverage by outlets like Zacks — increased attention can raise volume/volatility but is not a directional fundamental catalyst. Read More.

Additional articles note that WFC is a trending ticker and coverage by outlets like Zacks — increased attention can raise volume/volatility but is not a directional fundamental catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large unusual options activity: traders bought ~108,090 put contracts (about a 99% increase vs. average). Heavy put buying can signal bearish bets or hedging and tends to raise downside risk/volatility.

Large unusual options activity: traders bought ~108,090 put contracts (about a 99% increase vs. average). Heavy put buying can signal bearish bets or hedging and tends to raise downside risk/volatility. Negative Sentiment: Truist lowered its expectations for Wells Fargo’s stock price — a downward analyst revision that can pressure sentiment if followed by other shops. Read More.

Truist lowered its expectations for Wells Fargo’s stock price — a downward analyst revision that can pressure sentiment if followed by other shops. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro/sector headwinds: commentary that the Fed held rates and flagged higher inflation has pressured bank stocks broadly, including WFC, as higher inflation expectations can weigh on loan demand and credit outlooks. Read More.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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