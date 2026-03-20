Ares Management Corporation $ARES Shares Bought by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 1,903.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,687 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $9,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 4.0% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.8% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 5.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other news, Director Ashish Bhutani acquired 10,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 34,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,729.31. This trade represents a 41.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.43 per share, with a total value of $59,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,801.62. The trade was a 1.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $107.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.88. Ares Management Corporation has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $195.26.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.26). Ares Management had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 319.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $222.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Ares Management from $189.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $210.00 price objective on Ares Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ares Management

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high?net?worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.