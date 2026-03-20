Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA Stock Position Raised by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,346 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.16% of Voya Financial worth $11,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,516,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,463,000 after purchasing an additional 977,870 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Voya Financial by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,262,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,800,000 after buying an additional 444,059 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC now owns 4,072,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $304,593,000 after acquiring an additional 77,418 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Voya Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,495,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,436,000 after buying an additional 121,799 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,418,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,716,000 after buying an additional 219,130 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Voya Financial Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $66.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day moving average of $73.47. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $79.99.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.17). Voya Financial had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Evercore cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VOYA

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc (NYSE: VOYA) is a financial services company headquartered in New York City, focused on helping Americans plan, invest and protect their savings. The company traces its roots to the U.S. operations of ING Group, which were spun off in 2013 and rebranded as Voya Financial in 2014. Voya’s operations are built around a customer-centric approach, drawing on decades of experience in retirement planning and risk management to serve both individual and institutional clients.

Voya’s core business activities span three key segments: Retirement, Investment Management and Employee Benefits.

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