Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,143,025 DiamondRock Hospitality Company $DRH

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,143,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.56% of DiamondRock Hospitality as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,412,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,022 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $3,216,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 17.5% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,299,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 193,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.0% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,536,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,994,000 after buying an additional 427,467 shares during the period.

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Insider Buying and Selling at DiamondRock Hospitality

In other news, CAO Steve Spierto sold 4,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $39,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 77,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,311.61. The trade was a 4.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Up 0.4%

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89. DiamondRock Hospitality Company has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $10.67. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 5.69%.The company had revenue of $274.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. DiamondRock Hospitality has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.160 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from DiamondRock Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DRH

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

(Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of upscale, full-service hotels in urban gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2004 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the company focuses on investing in high-quality lodging properties that cater to both business and leisure travelers. Its assets are positioned in key metropolitan areas, enabling DiamondRock to benefit from strong demand drivers such as corporate travel, group conventions and resort leisure stays.

The company’s portfolio includes full-service hotels offering a broad range of amenities, including guest rooms, on-site food and beverage outlets, meeting and event space, fitness centers and spa services.

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