ThyssenKrupp AG Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ThyssenKrupp AG Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TKAMY shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of ThyssenKrupp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ThyssenKrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th.

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ThyssenKrupp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TKAMY opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. ThyssenKrupp has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. ThyssenKrupp had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 1.83%.

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

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ThyssenKrupp AG (OTCMKTS: TKAMY) is a diversified German industrial conglomerate headquartered in Essen and Düsseldorf. Formed in 1999 through the merger of Thyssen AG and Friedrich Krupp GmbH, the company operates across multiple segments, including steel production, materials distribution, industrial engineering, elevator technology and automotive components.

In its Materials Services division, ThyssenKrupp supplies processed and semi-finished steel products and high-performance materials to industries such as automotive, construction and machinery manufacturing.

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