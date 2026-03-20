Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on STOK. Loop Capital set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

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Stoke Therapeutics Trading Up 7.0%

Insider Activity at Stoke Therapeutics

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average is $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.07. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $40.22.

In other news, CFO Thomas Leggett sold 2,382 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $74,651.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,790.48. The trade was a 18.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 4,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $145,041.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 28,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,720.24. This represents a 13.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 69,699 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,714 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,062,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,300,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,111,000 after buying an additional 168,771 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $3,539,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 264.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 81,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 59,081 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,163,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,351,000 after acquiring an additional 217,616 shares during the last quarter.

Key Stoke Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Stoke Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Multiple firms reaffirmed or raised ratings/targets this week (BTIG/BTIG-linked coverage, Wedbush to $38 and Outperform, Needham bullish) which supports upside expectations and likely attracted buying. Analyst Price Target Raises Wedbush Boosts Price Target Needham Coverage

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Multiple firms reaffirmed or raised ratings/targets this week (BTIG/BTIG-linked coverage, Wedbush to $38 and Outperform, Needham bullish) which supports upside expectations and likely attracted buying. Positive Sentiment: Favorable coverage of lead program STK?001 — Profiles highlighting Stoke’s experimental therapy and potential to address developmental loss in Dravet syndrome boost the story around long?term clinical upside. FierceBiotech: STK?001 Coverage

Favorable coverage of lead program STK?001 — Profiles highlighting Stoke’s experimental therapy and potential to address developmental loss in Dravet syndrome boost the story around long?term clinical upside. Neutral Sentiment: Inducement stock options granted — The company granted 58,650 options to new hires (effective March 16), which helps recruiting but adds potential future dilution; impact is mixed and longer?term. Inducement Grants Release

Inducement stock options granted — The company granted 58,650 options to new hires (effective March 16), which helps recruiting but adds potential future dilution; impact is mixed and longer?term. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly results missed expectations — Stoke reported EPS and revenue below consensus (EPS narrower than expected loss and revenue well below estimates), a clear near?term negative that can pressure the stock until visibility improves. Quarterly Earnings Report

Quarterly results missed expectations — Stoke reported EPS and revenue below consensus (EPS narrower than expected loss and revenue well below estimates), a clear near?term negative that can pressure the stock until visibility improves. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling across multiple executives — Several insiders (including the General Counsel, CFO, other officers and a director) sold sizeable blocks over March 17–19, reducing holdings by double?digit percentages in some cases; heavy insider sales can be interpreted as a bearish signal by some investors. Representative SEC filing: Insider Form 4

Significant insider selling across multiple executives — Several insiders (including the General Counsel, CFO, other officers and a director) sold sizeable blocks over March 17–19, reducing holdings by double?digit percentages in some cases; heavy insider sales can be interpreted as a bearish signal by some investors. Representative SEC filing: Negative Sentiment: News pieces highlighting a price drop — Market commentary and headlines about a sudden drop can amplify selling momentum among short?term traders. Kalkine: What Triggered This Drop?

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

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Stoke Therapeutics, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing genetic medicines to upregulate protein production for the treatment of rare neuromuscular and neurological disorders. Founded in 2014, the company applies its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO™) platform to design antisense oligonucleotides that selectively modulate RNA splicing and enhance expression of functional proteins.

The company’s lead program, STK-001, is an antisense oligonucleotide therapy designed to increase production of the sodium channel protein SCN1A and is currently in clinical development for Dravet syndrome, a severe childhood-onset epilepsy.

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