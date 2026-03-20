Guggenheim Cuts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $269.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $312.00 to $269.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FSLR. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $326.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Evercore dropped their price objective on First Solar from $241.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Glj Research downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $314.43 to $207.82 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on First Solar from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.17.

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First Solar Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $199.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.65. First Solar has a one year low of $116.56 and a one year high of $285.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.63 and its 200-day moving average is $235.98.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.38). First Solar had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,426 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $671,256.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,880.62. The trade was a 29.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 3,640 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.95, for a total transaction of $716,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,887.15. This represents a 31.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 75,989 shares of company stock worth $14,921,902 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about First Solar

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Positive Sentiment: U.S. manufacturing expansion: First Solar plans a new module finishing line in South Carolina (late 2026) to improve logistics, reduce tariff exposure and increase U.S. content — a strategic move that supports long?term policy tailwinds and could improve project economics and order visibility. First Solar Expansion And Institutional Support Shape Valuation And Risk Profile

U.S. manufacturing expansion: First Solar plans a new module finishing line in South Carolina (late 2026) to improve logistics, reduce tariff exposure and increase U.S. content — a strategic move that supports long?term policy tailwinds and could improve project economics and order visibility. Positive Sentiment: Institutional support and continued Buy ratings from some firms: Guggenheim retained a Buy stance and kept institutional interest alive by keeping a constructive view even after lowering its target, which can help attract longer?term investors. Guggenheim price target update

Institutional support and continued Buy ratings from some firms: Guggenheim retained a Buy stance and kept institutional interest alive by keeping a constructive view even after lowering its target, which can help attract longer?term investors. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst recalibrations: Evercore ISI trimmed its price target to $212 but maintained an In Line rating — a moderated expectation rather than a full downgrade, suggesting operational/forecast tweaks rather than structural concerns. Evercore ISI lowers price target

Analyst recalibrations: Evercore ISI trimmed its price target to $212 but maintained an In Line rating — a moderated expectation rather than a full downgrade, suggesting operational/forecast tweaks rather than structural concerns. Neutral Sentiment: GLJ Research moved FSLR from Buy to Hold — another signal of more cautious near?term expectations but not a consensus sell call. GLJ Research rating change

GLJ Research moved FSLR from Buy to Hold — another signal of more cautious near?term expectations but not a consensus sell call. Negative Sentiment: Concentrated insider selling: multiple senior executives (CFO, CEO, General Counsel and others) disclosed large share sales in close succession. Clustered, sizable insider dispositions can weigh on sentiment and raise short?term selling pressure. Representative SEC filing: CFO Form 4. CFO Form 4

Concentrated insider selling: multiple senior executives (CFO, CEO, General Counsel and others) disclosed large share sales in close succession. Clustered, sizable insider dispositions can weigh on sentiment and raise short?term selling pressure. Representative SEC filing: CFO Form 4. Negative Sentiment: Legal risk: Pomerantz LLP issued an investor alert announcing an investigation into First Solar, introducing potential headline?driven volatility and litigation risk that investors typically dislike. Pomerantz investor alert

Legal risk: Pomerantz LLP issued an investor alert announcing an investigation into First Solar, introducing potential headline?driven volatility and litigation risk that investors typically dislike. Negative Sentiment: Broker downgrades: Zacks cut FSLR to a “strong sell” and other firms have trimmed targets — these negative analyst notes increase near?term selling pressure and can influence quant/CTA flows. Zacks downgrade

First Solar Company Profile

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First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin?film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility?scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

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