Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Upgraded at ATB Cormark Capital Markets

ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$1.40 target price on the stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$5.30 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.95.

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Canopy Growth Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:WEED opened at C$1.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$529.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.93, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of C$1.09 and a 12 month high of C$3.28.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 117.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.88%. The firm had revenue of C$74.54 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

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Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names. It also offers its products through Tweed Main Street, a single online platform that enables registered patients to purchase medicinal cannabis from various producers across various brands.

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