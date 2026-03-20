Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.43.

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Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $190.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.53 and a 200 day moving average of $153.53. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $193.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.26). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.07%.The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Director Charles Alvin Meloy sold 60,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.12, for a total value of $9,764,677.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 982,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,220,806.72. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 20,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,761,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 60,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,888,740. The trade was a 25.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,209,212 shares of company stock valued at $199,689,401 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 176 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 264.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 186 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Diamondback Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple banks raised ratings and price targets (large upside signals that boost demand): Raymond James moved its target to $240. Raymond James PT Raise

Multiple banks raised ratings and price targets (large upside signals that boost demand): Raymond James moved its target to $240. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo reiterated a positive view and raised its target to $202, supporting buy-side interest. Wells Fargo Note

Wells Fargo reiterated a positive view and raised its target to $202, supporting buy-side interest. Positive Sentiment: Diamondback increased its quarterly dividend to $1.05 (annualized $4.20), raising yield and reinforcing the stock’s income appeal. Dividend Increase

Diamondback increased its quarterly dividend to $1.05 (annualized $4.20), raising yield and reinforcing the stock’s income appeal. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data shows effectively zero reported short position (likely a data glitch), so short squeezes are not a near?term factor. (internal filings/data)

Short-interest data shows effectively zero reported short position (likely a data glitch), so short squeezes are not a near?term factor. (internal filings/data) Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/press coverage names Diamondback as a play on higher oil prices while also noting some peers (ConocoPhillips, EOG) currently show stronger liquidity/leverage metrics — useful for relative positioning but not directly negative to FANG. Peer Coverage

Analyst/press coverage names Diamondback as a play on higher oil prices while also noting some peers (ConocoPhillips, EOG) currently show stronger liquidity/leverage metrics — useful for relative positioning but not directly negative to FANG. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling across multiple executives could cap upside and concerns among some investors: EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold a large block (reported 20,899 shares) and other insiders have sold in recent days. Zmigrosky Sale

Significant insider selling across multiple executives could cap upside and concerns among some investors: EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold a large block (reported 20,899 shares) and other insiders have sold in recent days. Negative Sentiment: Director Steven E. West sold 6,000 shares (~$1.13M) — filing with the SEC. Steven West SEC Filing

Director Steven E. West sold 6,000 shares (~$1.13M) — filing with the SEC. Negative Sentiment: CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares (~$950k) and CFO Jere Thompson III also trimmed a small position (750 shares) — additional insider dispositions disclosed via SEC filings. Teresa Dick SEC Filing Thompson SEC Filing

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub?basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback’s activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

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