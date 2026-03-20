Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. II’s Quiet Period Will Expire on March 25th (NASDAQ:WLIIU)

Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:WLIIU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 25th. Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. II had issued 12,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 13th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. II to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th.

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Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

NASDAQ:WLIIU opened at $10.19 on Friday. Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

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Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: WLIIU) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), commonly known as a blank-check company. As a SPAC, its primary business purpose is to raise capital through a public offering and to use the proceeds to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. SPACs like Willow Lane Acquisition Corp. II typically hold funds in a trust account pending identification and completion of an appropriate business combination.

The company does not itself operate a commercial business; instead, its activities center on identifying potential transaction targets, negotiating deal terms, conducting due diligence, and completing a business combination that will result in the acquired company becoming publicly listed.

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