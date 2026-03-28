Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 216,393 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 406,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 216,393 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for 1.2% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $69,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management increased its position in Lam Research by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 2,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. New Street Research upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $170.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 54,705 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,912.50. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX opened at $211.41 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $256.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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