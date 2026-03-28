Synergy Asset Management LLC Sells 5,662 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Synergy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

More Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.0%

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $582.96 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $641.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $624.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $622.34. The company has a market cap of $780.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.