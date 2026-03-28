Synergy Asset Management LLC Sells 5,662 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Synergy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.
More Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News
Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street bull Tom Lee reiterates a very long-term bullish outlook for the S&P 500 — he forecasts dramatic gains toward 15,000 by 2030, a call that can support long-horizon inflows into broad S&P exposures like VOO. Tom Lee Sees This Vanguard Index Fund Soaring 129%
- Positive Sentiment: Citi and other strategists continue to argue the bull market isn’t over, providing institutional-level reassurance that could limit outflows from large-cap index funds like VOO. Why VOO Is Slipping Today and Why Citi Says the Bull Market Isn’t Over
- Positive Sentiment: VOO declared its quarterly distribution ($1.8724), a routine income event that can attract yield-sensitive ETF buyers and reduce volatility around rebalancing dates. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Declares Quarterly Distribution
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparisons of VOO vs. growth-tilted alternatives (like VOOG) may shift some flows between large-cap core and growth-tilt ETFs, but the net impact on VOO depends on investor preference for growth exposure. VOO vs. VOOG: Which Vanguard ETF Has More Upside in 2026?
- Neutral Sentiment: Idiosyncratic S&P 500 stock moves (for example, Best Buy jumping on takeover rumors) can add intra-day volatility to the index but are unlikely to change VOO’s longer-term trajectory. The Strange Reason Best Buy Is One of the S&P 500’s Best Performing Stocks Today
- Negative Sentiment: Rising Treasury yields are prompting concerns about higher Fed policy expectations and valuation pressure on multiples — a headwind for large-cap growth and the S&P 500, pushing VOO lower. Rising Treasury Yields Are Spooking Investors
- Negative Sentiment: Escalating geopolitical tensions tied to Iran and the resulting oil-price spike are driving risk-off sentiment and market-wide declines; multiple market commentators cite the conflict as the main reason VOO is slipping today. Why VOO Is Slipping Today US Indices Drop Again S&P 500 Is Nearing a Correction
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.0%
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
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