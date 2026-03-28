Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 132,779 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the February 26th total of 60,361 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,957 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $46.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average of $47.54. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.46 and a 12-month high of $48.01.

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Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1797 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 38,940 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 75.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 50,657 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 752.2% in the second quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 236,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,000 after acquiring an additional 208,785 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period.

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The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

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