Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 132,779 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the February 26th total of 60,361 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,957 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $46.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average of $47.54. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.46 and a 12-month high of $48.01.
Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1797 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF
About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF
The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.
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