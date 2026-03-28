Hasbro, Inc. $HAS Stock Position Lifted by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 410,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $33,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Down 2.8%

NASDAQ HAS opened at $88.59 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $106.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a positive return on equity of 127.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -119.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 7,773 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $800,619.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,528 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,384. The trade was a 17.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 15,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total value of $1,590,237.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 50,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,267,266.52. This trade represents a 23.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 413,342 shares of company stock valued at $42,241,679. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on HAS shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hasbro from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hasbro from $97.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Hasbro from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HAS

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company’s brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.