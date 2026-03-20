Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Upgraded at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

PINE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, JonesTrading lifted their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

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Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Down 0.2%

PINE stock opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $286.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.43). Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 million. Alpine Income Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.090-2.130 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -521.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing single-tenant net lease properties. The company focuses on sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions with food and beverage companies, targeting facilities that support production, distribution and processing operations. By structuring long-term, triple-net leases, Alpine Income Property Trust seeks to deliver stable, predictable cash flow while allowing tenants to unlock capital from real estate assets and reinvest in their core businesses.

The company’s portfolio is diversified across multiple U.S.

Further Reading

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