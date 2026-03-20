Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) Trading Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUCD – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.2770 and last traded at $0.2770. Approximately 38,956 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 250,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2775.

Charlie’s Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.

Charlie’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charlie's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc Charlie's Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charlie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.