Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) Trading Down 2.3% – Time to Sell?

Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.17. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

Direxion World Without Waste ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17.

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