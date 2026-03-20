Pasofino Gold (OTCMKTS:EFRGF) Shares Down 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

Pasofino Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:EFRGF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.6417 and last traded at $0.6417. 3,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 14,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6556.

Pasofino Gold Stock Down 2.1%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.

About Pasofino Gold

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Pasofino Gold Limited, a Canada-based mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties Liberia. It explores in gold. It holds 100% interest in the Dugbe Gold Project located in southern Liberia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Pasofino Gold Limited operates as a subsidiary of Hummingbird Resources PLC.

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