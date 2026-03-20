Lexington Gold (LON:LEX) Stock Price Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Lexington Gold Ltd (LON:LEX – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.40 and last traded at GBX 3.40. 290,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 777,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.55.

Lexington Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £16.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of -1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.01.

About Lexington Gold

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