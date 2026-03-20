Imerys (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) Trading Down 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$24.37 and last traded at C$24.37. 101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.00.

Imerys Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$29.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.90.

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About Imerys

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Imerys is a global leader in mineral-based specialty solutions, supplying a diverse range of high-performance minerals and functional additives to industries worldwide. Founded in 1880 and headquartered in Paris, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to establish a comprehensive portfolio spanning kaolin, calcium carbonate, perlite, and a variety of specialty clays, among other mineral products. Imerys leverages its deep geological expertise and advanced processing technologies to meet the evolving demands of customers across multiple end markets.

The company’s core activities are organized around three primary segments: High-Performance Solutions, Performance Minerals, and Refractory and Construction Materials.

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