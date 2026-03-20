JOFF Fintech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) Trading Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.06. 17,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 9,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06.

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About JOFF Fintech Acquisition

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Joff Fintech Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS: JOFFU) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to identify and complete a business combination with one or more fintech businesses. Incorporated in Delaware, the company raised capital through an initial public offering and holds the proceeds in a trust account until a qualifying merger or acquisition is announced and approved by shareholders.

The company’s investment focus is on high-growth segments of the financial technology sector, including digital payments, neobanking, blockchain infrastructure, lending platforms and other software-enabled financial services.

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