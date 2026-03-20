Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE) Shares Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$67.99 and last traded at C$68.47. 40,428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 40,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$69.30.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Stock Down 1.2%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$70.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$67.53.

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Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.3773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%.

About Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF

The investment objective of Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (the ETF) is to track, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of FTSE Canada Domestic Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index representing the performance of Canadian large- and mid-capitalization stocks. To achieve its investment objective, the ETF employs a passive management, or indexing, investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

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