SEB (OTCMKTS:SEBYF) Trading Down 22% – What’s Next?

SEB SA (OTCMKTS:SEBYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 22% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$45.31 and last traded at C$45.88. Approximately 183 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$58.83.

SEB Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$59.07.

SEB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEB SA designs, manufactures, and markets small domestic equipment worldwide. It offers kitchen electrics, such as deep fryers, rice cookers, electrical pressure cookers, informal meal appliances, waffle makers, grills, toasters, multicookers, filter and pod coffee makers, espresso machines, electrical kettles, home beer-taps, soy milk makers, blenders, cooking food processors, kitchen machines, mixers, and beaters. The company also provides home and personal care, which includes irons and steam generators, garment steamers, canister vacuum cleaners with or without dust bag, steam and upright vacuum cleaners, vacuum weepers, versatile vacuums, fans, heaters, air treatment appliances, hair care appliances, depilators, and bathroom scales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.