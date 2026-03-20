AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ) Trading Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.9199 and last traded at $36.91. Approximately 17,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 38,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.87.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $99.66 million, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average is $36.56.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (JANW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANW was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

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