Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$52.78 and traded as high as C$64.46. Alamos Gold shares last traded at C$62.56, with a volume of 540,402 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGI. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$77.50 to C$71.50 in a report on Friday, February 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$55.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.67.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.81. The firm has a market cap of C$22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$765.13 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 49.07% and a return on equity of 22.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.4774775 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Island Gold District and Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.