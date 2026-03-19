Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 182.94 and traded as high as GBX 193.40. Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 191.80, with a volume of 601,603 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFD shares. Shore Capital Group reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 price target on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 245.

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Premier Foods Stock Down 1.4%

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 188.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 182.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

In other news, insider Duncan Leggett acquired 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 85 per share, with a total value of £3,188.35. Also, insider Alex Whitehouse sold 473,186 shares of Premier Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 186, for a total transaction of £880,125.96. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Premier Foods

(Get Free Report)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

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