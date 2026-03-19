Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as high as C$0.92. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 90,500 shares.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79. The firm has a market cap of C$164.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.91.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

(Get Free Report)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Pacific Harbour Capital Ltd. and changed its name to Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. in November 2010. Oceanic Iron Ore Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.