Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €384.87 and traded as high as €433.60. Linde shares last traded at €430.60, with a volume of 24,681 shares changing hands.

Linde Trading Down 0.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €399.82 and its 200-day moving average price is €385.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants for third-party customers, as well as for the gas businesses in various locations, such as air separation, hydrogen, synthesis, olefin, and natural gas plants.

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