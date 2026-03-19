Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.05 and traded as low as C$0.82. Zentek shares last traded at C$0.82, with a volume of 10,760 shares trading hands.

Zentek Stock Down 3.6%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.04 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.22.

Zentek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zentek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compounds. It is also developing graphene oxide synthesis and graphene synthesis. In addition, the company owns 100% interest in the Albany graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

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