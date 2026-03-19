Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.05 and traded as low as C$0.82. Zentek shares last traded at C$0.82, with a volume of 10,760 shares trading hands.
Zentek Stock Down 3.6%
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.04 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.22.
Zentek Company Profile
Zentek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compounds. It is also developing graphene oxide synthesis and graphene synthesis. In addition, the company owns 100% interest in the Albany graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada.
Featured Stories
Receive News & Ratings for Zentek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.