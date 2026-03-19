Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) COO Sebastian Burzacchi Sells 15,361 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) COO Sebastian Burzacchi sold 15,361 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $274,040.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 258,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,613,959.20. This trade represents a 5.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.16. 3,987,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,191,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.87.

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Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Alignment Healthcare

Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst upgrades/price-target raises provide near-term support (UBS raised target to $21, Piper Sandler to $30, JPMorgan to $26), and the consensus target remains above the current price—helping underpin valuation.

Recent analyst upgrades/price-target raises provide near-term support (UBS raised target to $21, Piper Sandler to $30, JPMorgan to $26), and the consensus target remains above the current price—helping underpin valuation. Positive Sentiment: Solid quarterly results: February quarter beat EPS and revenue estimates (revenue +44% YoY; EPS beat by $0.10), showing growth momentum in Medicare Advantage enrollment and monetization that supports longer-term upside.

Solid quarterly results: February quarter beat EPS and revenue estimates (revenue +44% YoY; EPS beat by $0.10), showing growth momentum in Medicare Advantage enrollment and monetization that supports longer-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks ran a comparison piece weighing ALHC vs. BrightSpring (BTSG) for value investors — useful context but not a company-specific catalyst. BTSG or ALHC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Zacks ran a comparison piece weighing ALHC vs. BrightSpring (BTSG) for value investors — useful context but not a company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data is effectively zero/NaN in the recent reports (likely a reporting quirk); it doesn’t indicate a build of short pressure currently.

Reported short-interest data is effectively zero/NaN in the recent reports (likely a reporting quirk); it doesn’t indicate a build of short pressure currently. Negative Sentiment: Cluster of insider sales from senior executives — President Dawn Maroney sold 30,000 shares (~$524k at $17.48) and other officers (Andreas P. Wagner, Robert L. Scavo) sold sizable blocks (~11k–12k shares each). Heavy insider selling can signal liquidity needs or personal diversification and often weighs on sentiment. Maroney sale filing: Maroney Form 4

Cluster of insider sales from senior executives — President Dawn Maroney sold 30,000 shares (~$524k at $17.48) and other officers (Andreas P. Wagner, Robert L. Scavo) sold sizable blocks (~11k–12k shares each). Heavy insider selling can signal liquidity needs or personal diversification and often weighs on sentiment. Maroney sale filing: Negative Sentiment: Additional insider filings: Andreas P. Wagner sales (Form 4) and Robert L. Scavo sale (Form 4) were also disclosed, adding to the headline of insider liquidation. Wagner filing: Wagner Form 4 · Scavo filing: Scavo Form 4

Additional insider filings: Andreas P. Wagner sales (Form 4) and Robert L. Scavo sale (Form 4) were also disclosed, adding to the headline of insider liquidation. Wagner filing: · Scavo filing: Negative Sentiment: Independent sell-side views: Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (D-)” and Wall Street Zen trimmed its rating to a hold — these dissenting views add downside risk if they influence broader investor sentiment. Weiss Ratings · Wall Street Zen reference included in company coverage.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting Alignment Healthcare this week:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALHC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $18.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,643,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,715,000 after purchasing an additional 79,268 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,202,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,501,000 after buying an additional 1,735,962 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare

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Alignment Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare’s approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

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