Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd.

Arcos Dorados has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Arcos Dorados has a payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Arcos Dorados to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

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Arcos Dorados Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of ARCO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.68. 1,178,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,231. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Arcos Dorados’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc is the largest independent McDonald’s franchisee in the world, operating under an exclusive license agreement with McDonald’s Corporation. The company develops, owns and operates quick-service restaurants, offering the full McDonald’s menu, including hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, sides, desserts and McCafé beverages. In addition to restaurant operations, Arcos Dorados manages supply chain logistics, property development, training and support services for its franchise network.

Headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay, Arcos Dorados serves 20 markets across Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Uruguay.

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