Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

Modiv Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 857.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Modiv Industrial to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 137.9%.

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Modiv Industrial Price Performance

MDV stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.57. The stock had a trading volume of 52,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,626. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.75. Modiv Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of -0.31.

About Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial, Inc (NYSE: MDV) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties. The company’s portfolio is anchored by net-lease agreements with corporate and public sector tenants, providing stable, long-term cash flows. Modiv Industrial focuses on light manufacturing facilities, warehouse and distribution centers, and similar industrial real estate assets that serve as critical links in supply chains.

Modiv Industrial pursues a geographically diversified strategy, targeting properties in key U.S.

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