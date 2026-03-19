Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Insider Chan Lee Sells 3,641 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) insider Chan Lee sold 3,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $197,123.74. Following the sale, the insider owned 160,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,665,052.86. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ambarella Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $1.90 on Thursday, reaching $55.86. 1,145,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,787. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.49. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $96.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 1.95.

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Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $100.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Ambarella

Positive Sentiment: Company showcased agentic AI and edge processing use cases at Embedded World, reinforcing Ambarella’s positioning in high-growth edge-AI vision chips and software — a potential catalyst for revenue growth if design wins follow. Embedded World 2026: Ambarella makes the case for agentic AI at the edge

Company showcased agentic AI and edge processing use cases at Embedded World, reinforcing Ambarella’s positioning in high-growth edge-AI vision chips and software — a potential catalyst for revenue growth if design wins follow. Positive Sentiment: Broader industry coverage highlights the ongoing shift of compute to edge devices (Edge AI / IoT), which supports Ambarella’s market opportunity for computer-vision and AI accelerator IP. This narrative can support multiple-quarter revenue upside if Ambarella converts momentum into wins. Edge AI shifts more processing onto devices across IoT systems

Broader industry coverage highlights the ongoing shift of compute to edge devices (Edge AI / IoT), which supports Ambarella’s market opportunity for computer-vision and AI accelerator IP. This narrative can support multiple-quarter revenue upside if Ambarella converts momentum into wins. Neutral Sentiment: Sector-level strength around AI chips (e.g., coverage noting Intel and chip valuations rising) is boosting sentiment for semiconductor names generally, which can lift AMBA even if company-specific catalysts are mixed. Intel Tops Valuation List as AI Hype Lifts Chip Stocks

Sector-level strength around AI chips (e.g., coverage noting Intel and chip valuations rising) is boosting sentiment for semiconductor names generally, which can lift AMBA even if company-specific catalysts are mixed. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest entries for March show anomalous/zero values and NaN changes (likely a data glitch). Given the unreliable figures, short-interest is not a clear near-term driver based on the current reports.

Reported short-interest entries for March show anomalous/zero values and NaN changes (likely a data glitch). Given the unreliable figures, short-interest is not a clear near-term driver based on the current reports. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling disclosed this week: CEO Feng?Ming Wang sold shares on Mar 17 and Mar 19 (combined ~27,059 shares at ~\$52.77–\$54.14); other senior insiders (VPs, CFO, and directors) also sold multiple blocks across the same dates. Large, clustered insider sales often weigh on sentiment even if described as diversification. SEC filing (CEO sale example) here: SEC Filing – Insider Sales

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Here are the key news stories impacting Ambarella this week:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 47,414 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Summit Insights upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMBA

About Ambarella

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, specializing in video compression, image processing and computer vision technologies. The company designs low-power, high-definition system-on-chip (SoC) solutions that enable the capture, processing and streaming of video in a variety of embedded applications. Ambarella’s platforms combine advanced video encoding, multi-core central processing units and hardware accelerators to deliver high-resolution imaging with low power consumption.

Ambarella’s product portfolio caters to multiple markets, including security and surveillance, automotive vision, wearable cameras, drones and robotics.

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