RPGL (NASDAQ:RPGL) Major Shareholder Sells $20,727.20 in Stock

RPGL (NASDAQ:RPGL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 31,888 shares of RPGL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $20,727.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 648,767 shares in the company, valued at $421,698.55. This represents a 4.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cetera Wealth Services, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 19th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 648,767 shares of RPGL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $356,821.85.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 12,500 shares of RPGL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $9,750.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 9,700 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $8,051.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 39,579 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $33,642.15.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 24,200 shares of RPGL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $26,862.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 66,168 shares of RPGL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $75,431.52.

On Friday, March 6th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 44,064 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $57,283.20.

On Thursday, March 5th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 35,357 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $53,035.50.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 74,615 shares of RPGL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $123,860.90.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 70,616 shares of RPGL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $134,876.56.

RPGL Price Performance

RPGL traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.53. 1,551,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,238. RPGL has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $103.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on RPGL in a research note on Friday, January 30th. They issued a “sell (e-)” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, RPGL presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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RPGL Company Profile

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Republic Power Group Limited is a provider of customized enterprise resource planning software solutions, consulting and technical support services and peripheral hardware. Republic Power Group Limited is based in Singapore.

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