Fitness Champs (NASDAQ:FCHL) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, March 23rd

Shares of Fitness Champs Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:FCHL – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Monday, March 23rd. The 1-15 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Sunday, March 22nd.

Fitness Champs Stock Performance

Shares of FCHL stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,511. Fitness Champs has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.23.

Get Fitness Champs alerts:

Fitness Champs (NASDAQ:FCHL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 29th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Fitness Champs in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCHL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fitness Champs

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fitness Champs stock. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fitness Champs Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:FCHL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Fitness Champs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to make swimming an affordable sport for all by offering comprehensive swimming lessons and teaching swimming skills and techniques to our students and to encourage the public mass to use swimming as a healthy and fun sport for all ages. We believe we are a leading sports education provider in Singapore based on the following: (i) in 2023, we were the largest service provider of the SwimSafer Program based on the number of assessment bookings, accounting for approximately 30% of market share; and (ii) we are one of the few swim education providers in Singapore that provides both services to students under training programs funded by the Singapore Government and provision of customized private swimming training services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fitness Champs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitness Champs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.