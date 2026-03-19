Financial Comparison: Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) and Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Shake Shack and Chipotle Mexican Grill, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shake Shack 1 14 10 1 2.42 Chipotle Mexican Grill 1 11 23 0 2.63

Shake Shack currently has a consensus target price of $116.64, indicating a potential upside of 31.99%. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus target price of $47.37, indicating a potential upside of 43.69%. Given Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chipotle Mexican Grill is more favorable than Shake Shack.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shake Shack $1.45 billion 2.61 $45.72 million $1.09 81.07 Chipotle Mexican Grill $11.93 billion 3.60 $1.54 billion $1.14 28.92

This table compares Shake Shack and Chipotle Mexican Grill”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Chipotle Mexican Grill has higher revenue and earnings than Shake Shack. Chipotle Mexican Grill is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shake Shack, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Shake Shack has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shake Shack and Chipotle Mexican Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shake Shack 3.16% 11.08% 3.23% Chipotle Mexican Grill 12.88% 47.99% 17.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Shake Shack shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Shake Shack shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill beats Shake Shack on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shake Shack

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Shake Shack Inc. owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

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