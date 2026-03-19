Torquil Sligo-Young Acquires 12,000 Shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Stock

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Free Report) insider Torquil Sligo-Young bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 765 per share, with a total value of £91,800.

Torquil Sligo-Young also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, January 22nd, Torquil Sligo-Young purchased 3,000 shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 768 per share, with a total value of £23,040.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Trading Down 2.2%

LON:YNGA traded down GBX 17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 747. 161,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,513. The stock has a market capitalization of £457.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 52 week low of GBX 705 and a 52 week high of GBX 996. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 834.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 794.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 price target on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. from GBX 1,360 to GBX 1,190 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,346.67.

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Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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