Michael Bucella Acquires 1,584 Shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Stock

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) Director Michael Bucella purchased 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,344.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 275,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,176. This trade represents a 0.58% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TeraWulf Price Performance

WULF stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.74. The company had a trading volume of 23,040,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,147,910. TeraWulf Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 3.67.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TeraWulf by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,643,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162,958 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,006,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 36,193.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,901,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,559,000 after buying an additional 3,891,127 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 574.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,186,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,609,000 after buying an additional 2,713,587 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TeraWulf by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,392,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,038,000 after buying an additional 2,617,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WULF. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on TeraWulf

TeraWulf News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TeraWulf this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “buy” rating with a $23 price target, signaling analyst confidence and substantial upside vs. the current price. Rosenblatt Reaffirmation

Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “buy” rating with a $23 price target, signaling analyst confidence and substantial upside vs. the current price. Positive Sentiment: TeraWulf secured a $500 million loan to fund its Kentucky AI/HPC data center — an important liquidity event that de-risks financing for the buildout. $500M Loan Announcement

TeraWulf secured a $500 million loan to fund its Kentucky AI/HPC data center — an important liquidity event that de-risks financing for the buildout. Positive Sentiment: The company engaged Fluor for preconstruction work on a ~$3 billion Kentucky data center, advancing a major capital project tied to its AI/HPC strategy. Fluor Preconstruction

The company engaged Fluor for preconstruction work on a ~$3 billion Kentucky data center, advancing a major capital project tied to its AI/HPC strategy. Positive Sentiment: TeraWulf reported long-term lease agreements representing 522 MW of critical IT capacity and cited $12.8B in contracted revenue potential, supporting the long-term revenue outlook for the AI/HPC pivot. Lease Agreements Report

TeraWulf reported long-term lease agreements representing 522 MW of critical IT capacity and cited $12.8B in contracted revenue potential, supporting the long-term revenue outlook for the AI/HPC pivot. Positive Sentiment: Director Michael C. Bucella made modest open-market purchases across March 17–19, increasing his holdings slightly — a signal of insider confidence at the director level. Director Form 4 Filings

Director Michael C. Bucella made modest open-market purchases across March 17–19, increasing his holdings slightly — a signal of insider confidence at the director level. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus is roughly a “moderate buy,” suggesting mixed but generally favorable analyst coverage beyond the Rosenblatt call. Analyst Consensus

Analyst consensus is roughly a “moderate buy,” suggesting mixed but generally favorable analyst coverage beyond the Rosenblatt call. Negative Sentiment: CFO Patrick Fleury executed large sales (totaling several hundred thousand shares) in mid?March, materially reducing his stake — sizable insider selling can be viewed negatively by investors. CFO Form 4 Filing

CFO Patrick Fleury executed large sales (totaling several hundred thousand shares) in mid?March, materially reducing his stake — sizable insider selling can be viewed negatively by investors. Negative Sentiment: Reported revenues fell as the firm optimized miner operations while shifting to HPC — near-term top-line pressure that investors should monitor for margin and cashflow impact. Revenue Drop Article

Reported revenues fell as the firm optimized miner operations while shifting to HPC — near-term top-line pressure that investors should monitor for margin and cashflow impact. Negative Sentiment: A recent analysis flags that TeraWulf’s AI pivot, while promising, carries underestimated risks — a cautionary view that may temper some investor enthusiasm. Seeking Alpha Analysis

TeraWulf Company Profile

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TeraWulf, Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

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