JIADE (NASDAQ:JDZG) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, March 23rd

JIADE Limited (NASDAQ:JDZG – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, March 23rd. The 1-25 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Sunday, March 22nd.

JIADE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JDZG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,491,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,551,014. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38. JIADE has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $6.32.

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JIADE (NASDAQ:JDZG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of JIADE in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JIADE

About JIADE

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JIADE LIMITED specializes in providing one-stop comprehensive education supporting services to adult education institutions, through a wide spectrum of software platform and auxiliary solutions. The Company’s services are primarily offered through the Kebiao Technology Educational Administration Platform. JIADE LIMITED is based in Chengdu, China.

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