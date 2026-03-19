Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Insider Sells 2,186 Shares

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Farrow sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $146,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,172. This represents a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS traded down $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $66.75. 461,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $85.25.

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Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $151.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.56 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,335,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,096,000 after buying an additional 157,884 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the third quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,604,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,790,000 after acquiring an additional 136,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,476,000 after acquiring an additional 127,470 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,096,000 after acquiring an additional 128,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Tarsus Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lifesci Capital upgraded TARS to “Strong?Buy” and published a set of 2026 estimates that materially narrow expected losses (FY2026 now seen at -$1.01 vs. broader consensus -$3.17) and forecast a positive Q4?2026 EPS of $0.09 — a clear bullish catalyst that can support upside expectations. Lifesci upgrade report

Lifesci Capital upgraded TARS to “Strong?Buy” and published a set of 2026 estimates that materially narrow expected losses (FY2026 now seen at -$1.01 vs. broader consensus -$3.17) and forecast a positive Q4?2026 EPS of $0.09 — a clear bullish catalyst that can support upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Large institutional investors have been increasing stakes (RTW, Deep Track, Jennison, Vanguard, Morgan Stanley among others), keeping roughly 90% institutional ownership — steady buying from big funds tends to support share-price stability and upside over time. MarketBeat TARS coverage

Large institutional investors have been increasing stakes (RTW, Deep Track, Jennison, Vanguard, Morgan Stanley among others), keeping roughly 90% institutional ownership — steady buying from big funds tends to support share-price stability and upside over time. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains mixed?to?favorable: the average recommendation is “Moderate Buy” and some firms (Guggenheim, Oppenheimer) have raised targets while others are more cautious — this keeps the outlook constructive but not unanimous. Analyst consensus article

Analyst consensus remains mixed?to?favorable: the average recommendation is “Moderate Buy” and some firms (Guggenheim, Oppenheimer) have raised targets while others are more cautious — this keeps the outlook constructive but not unanimous. Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarterly results: revenue beat estimates ($151.7M vs. $144.6M) but EPS slightly missed ($0.20 loss vs. $0.19 expected). Revenue strength is supportive; continued negative margins and guidance keep risk elevated until pipeline milestones materialize. Earnings summary

Recent quarterly results: revenue beat estimates ($151.7M vs. $144.6M) but EPS slightly missed ($0.20 loss vs. $0.19 expected). Revenue strength is supportive; continued negative margins and guidance keep risk elevated until pipeline milestones materialize. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director William J. Link sold 12,500 shares at an average $68.79 on March 16 (disclosed via SEC filing), reducing his stake by ~9.7%. Insider sales can create short?term downward pressure or be interpreted by some investors as profit?taking. InsiderTrades report ( SEC Form 4 )

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

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Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for diseases of the eye and ocular surface. The company’s research platform centers on neuro?effector modulation to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than solely treating symptoms. Tarsus’s lead candidate, OC-01 (varenicline solution), is an intranasal formulation in Phase 3 development for the treatment of dry eye disease, a condition affecting millions worldwide and associated with significant patient discomfort and reduced quality of life.

In addition to its dry eye program, Tarsus is advancing preclinical and early?stage programs targeting other ophthalmic indications, including allergic conjunctivitis and retinal disorders.

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