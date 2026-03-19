JIADE (NASDAQ:JDZG) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, March 23rd

Shares of JIADE Limited (NASDAQ:JDZG – Free Report) are set to reverse split on Monday, March 23rd. The 1-25 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Sunday, March 22nd.

JIADE Trading Down 19.9%

Shares of JIADE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.08. 2,491,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,551,014. JIADE has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $6.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38.

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JIADE (NASDAQ:JDZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of JIADE in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JIADE currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JDZG

About JIADE

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JIADE LIMITED specializes in providing one-stop comprehensive education supporting services to adult education institutions, through a wide spectrum of software platform and auxiliary solutions. The Company’s services are primarily offered through the Kebiao Technology Educational Administration Platform. JIADE LIMITED is based in Chengdu, China.

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