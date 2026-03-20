Scout24 (ETR:G24) Shares Down 2.7% – Should You Sell?

Scout24 SE (ETR:G24 – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €67.70 and last traded at €67.70. Approximately 194,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 223,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at €69.55.

Scout24 Stock Down 2.7%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €76.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of €89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52.

Scout24 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a mortgage financing product under the pay-per-lead model; mortgage and real estate financing advisory services; FLOWFACT and Propstack, which are CRM software solutions for real estate agents; and TenantPlus that provides rental properties. In addition, it offers BuyerPlus for users looking to buy properties; LivingPlus provides coverage and support for tenant protection; and LettingPlus, a cloud-based software solution.

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