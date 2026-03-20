Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Trading Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $63.22 and last traded at $63.83. 27,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 27,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.87.

Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $609.58 million, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.74 and its 200-day moving average is $65.90.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VUSE. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF by 283.8% during the 4th quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

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