Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Stock Price Down 2.1% – What’s Next?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$15.00 and last traded at C$16.15. 842,727 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 726,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.50.
Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 134.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.29.
About Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Ltd provides financing to companies engaged in gold mining through gold stream and royalty. Geographically, the company has operational footprints in North America, South & Central America, Africa, and Asia & Australia. The firm’s royalties include Hod Maden, Santa Elena, Chapada, and Cerro Moro.
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