Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Stock Price Down 2.1% – What’s Next?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$15.00 and last traded at C$16.15. 842,727 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 726,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.50.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 134.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.29.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd provides financing to companies engaged in gold mining through gold stream and royalty. Geographically, the company has operational footprints in North America, South & Central America, Africa, and Asia & Australia. The firm’s royalties include Hod Maden, Santa Elena, Chapada, and Cerro Moro.

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