Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Stock Price Up 2.8% – Still a Buy?

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $37.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

Westbury Bancorp Trading Up 2.8%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.97.

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About Westbury Bancorp

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Westbury Bancorp, Inc is a Delaware-chartered bank holding company and the parent of The Westbury Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Westbury, New York. The company operates as a full-service banking organization serving individuals, small businesses, non-profits and real estate developers primarily across Nassau and Queens counties on Long Island. Westbury Bancorp’s shares trade on the OTC Markets under the symbol WBBW.

The Westbury Bank offers a broad array of deposit and lending products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

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