Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZBIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zenas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Zenas BioPharma from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

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Zenas BioPharma Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:ZBIO opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. Zenas BioPharma has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average is $27.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of -1.94.

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($4.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($3.32).

Insider Activity at Zenas BioPharma

In related news, Director Hongbo Lu acquired 25,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $584,662.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 347,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,280. This trade represents a 8.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia L. Allen bought 4,160 shares of Zenas BioPharma stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.36 per share, with a total value of $109,657.60. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,509.60. This represents a 26.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 202,845 shares of company stock worth $3,747,185. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zenas BioPharma

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Zenas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,402,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,715,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,603,000 after purchasing an additional 853,740 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zenas BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $28,667,000. NEA Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 3,523,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,928,000 after purchasing an additional 789,500 shares during the period. Finally, NEXTBio Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zenas BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $11,691,000.

Key Zenas BioPharma News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zenas BioPharma this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and maintained a $44 price target on Zenas BioPharma — a bullish anchor that can support demand even as the firm revised estimates. HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO)

HC Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and maintained a $44 price target on Zenas BioPharma — a bullish anchor that can support demand even as the firm revised estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/background context: the stock is trading near its 50-day moving average with below-average volume and remains well off its 52?week high — trading dynamics that can amplify the impact of analyst notes. Zenas BioPharma (ZBIO) Market Data

Technical/background context: the stock is trading near its 50-day moving average with below-average volume and remains well off its 52?week high — trading dynamics that can amplify the impact of analyst notes. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Zenas from “Hold” to “Strong Sell,” a clear negative signal that can pressure sentiment and attract short?term selling. Zacks.com

Zacks Research downgraded Zenas from “Hold” to “Strong Sell,” a clear negative signal that can pressure sentiment and attract short?term selling. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright significantly lowered EPS forecasts across Q1–Q4 2026 and multiple outyears (FY2026–FY2030), cutting FY2026 and subsequent year estimates materially — this weakens near?term fundamentals despite the Buy rating. Zenas BioPharma analyst estimate updates

HC Wainwright significantly lowered EPS forecasts across Q1–Q4 2026 and multiple outyears (FY2026–FY2030), cutting FY2026 and subsequent year estimates materially — this weakens near?term fundamentals despite the Buy rating. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its price target to $41, another downward revision to modeled upside that could cap gains if other analysts follow suit. Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Zenas BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies in oncology and infectious diseases. The company’s proprietary platform integrates structure-guided design, computational modeling and high-throughput screening to address challenging protein-protein interactions. Zenas BioPharma is advancing multiple preclinical and clinical-stage candidates aimed at providing new treatment options where current modalities may be limited by efficacy or safety concerns.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Zenas BioPharma was built to streamline the drug discovery process from target identification through to IND-enabling studies.

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