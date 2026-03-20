Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Trading Down 7.7% – Should You Sell?

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 559,252 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 291,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Tinka Resources Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.39. The firm has a market cap of C$48.12 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Tinka Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tinka Resources Limited engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, tin, gold, and copper deposits. The company’s flagship project comprises the 100% interests in the Ayawilca project that consists of 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of approximately 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru. Tinka Resources Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

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